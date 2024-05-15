Tampnet partners with NJFX, increasing diversity for USA and European customers

STAVANGER, Norway, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampnet, the foremost provider of offshore high-capacity networks, is excited to announce the establishment of a Point of Presence (PoP) at NJFX's carrier-neutral cable landing station in Wall, New Jersey. NJFX was strategically selected as the connectivity HUB and 4G/5G core site to enable low-latency communications to the emerging windfarms along the East Coast of America. This new PoP at NJFX further enhances Tampnet Carrier's position to deliver connectivity to the US market and customers transmitting data between US and European sites.

This collaboration further underscores Tampnet's commitment to delivering top-tier connectivity solutions to NJFX customers spanning industries such as Oil & Gas, Wind Energy, Maritime, and the Carrier market.

Tampnet's unwavering dedication to innovation and sustainability is reflected in its efforts towards a carbon-neutral future. By transitioning to energy-efficient 4G and 5G technology, Tampnet is spearheading the digital transformation in the offshore industry, ensuring safer and more efficient operations through advanced wireless sensors for condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote operations.

Cato Lammenes, VP and Head of Tampnet Carrier said: "With the addition of NJFX to our American footprint, this new connection hub supports our strategy for increased diversity within our 4G/5G core as well as providing additional services and routes for our global clients transmitting data between the European regions and the USA."

Establishing a PoP within NJFX's dynamic ecosystem grants Tampnet and its clientele direct, on-demand access to key submarine cable systems including Havfrue/AEC-2, Seabras-1, TGN1, and TGN2. This translates to unparalleled connectivity across the Americas, Europe, and the Caribbean.

"We are delighted by this strategic collaboration with Tampnet, solidifying their presence within our thriving ecosystem," comments Felix Seda, General Manager at NJFX. "Tampnet's choice of NJFX as their core US connectivity hub is testament to our commitment to providing unmatched connectivity solutions on the East Coast."

By establishing a foothold at the NJFX facility, Tampnet aims to fortify its network capabilities and meet the evolving connectivity needs of its clientele. This symbiotic partnership promises enhanced connectivity options, further catalyzing the digital evolution across global industries.

About Tampnet:

Tampnet, founded in 2001 in Stavanger, Norway, operates the world's largest offshore high-capacity communication network, serving clients in Oil & Gas, Wind Energy, Maritime, and Carrier sectors.

Tampnet Carrier's unique network routes traverse 8 countries, connecting over 40 core data centres across 12 markets throughout Europe and the United States. Dual-path capability between Norway, Europe and UK is their key differentiator, providing diverse routing through Great Britain and via Sweden and Denmark. This high-speed terrestrial and subsea network enables low latency, reliability, redundancy and secure connectivity solutions for the most demanding industries. The NORFEST subsea route brings greater resiliency, flexibility and scalability to Nordic infrastructure, with direct connectivity to 10 key cities along the Norwegian coast, and Nordic data centre hubs powered by renewable energy along.

With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, Tampnet upgrades infrastructure to energy-efficient 4G and 5G technology, striving towards a carbon-neutral future.

For more information and media inquiries:

Cato Lammenes

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.tampnet.com

About NJFX:

Located in Wall, New Jersey, NJFX is the innovative leader in carrier-neutral colocation and subsea infrastructure, setting a new standard for interconnecting carrier-grade networks outside any major U.S. city. Our campus hosts over 35 global and U.S. operators, including multinational banks that rely on us for their "never down" network strategies. The NJFX campus is also where the major cloud operators have their global backbones physically connecting to transatlantic cables to Europe and South America. NJFX customers requiring transparency and true diversity can interconnect at a layer one level with their preferred network connectivity partners.

For more information and media inquiries:

Emily Newman

Email: [email protected]

Website: njfx.net

