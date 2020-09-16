According to PMR's report, the tampon market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2020-2030, to reach a valuation of around US$ 7.4 Bn by the end of 2030.

Key Takeaways from Global Tampon Market Study

According to the report, the global tampon market represents a fairly consolidated competition landscape, where a majority of key players maintain strategic focus on new product development, sustainable products, patents on new technology, and inorganic growth through mergers & acquisitions at domestic levels.

Most of the global tampon market is dominated by a few major players such as Svenska Cellulosa AB, Procter and Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, etc.

On the basis of source, organic is likely to be the fastest growing segment due to rise in consumer demand for chemical-free products.

East Asia is one of the emerging markets for tampons, which comprises around 22% of the global population, of which, 49% are women.

is one of the emerging markets for tampons, which comprises around 22% of the global population, of which, 49% are women. Among the sales channels, online retailers are witnessing surging demand, owing to the availability of multiple brands along with offers and schemes. Also, due to the coronavirus pandemic, consumers are significantly preferring to buy products online.

"Prominent players in the global tampon market have increased their activities on research & development, focusing on adding new, sustainable hygiene products to their product portfolios. Companies are also increasing their customer base and expanding their global footprints," says a PMR analyst.

Tampon Market: Key Players

PMR's report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the tampon market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global tampon market include Svenska Cellulosa AB, Procter and Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Masmi, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Cora, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Inc., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Corman SpA, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Bella, Bodywise Ltd., and others.

Know More about Tampon Market Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the tampon market, covering global industry analysis of 2014-2019 and forecasts for 2020–2030. This report on the tampon market provides compelling insights on the basis of source (organic and conventional), nature (scented and unscented), pack size (less than 10, 10-30, 31-50, and 50 & above), price range (economy, mid-range, and premium), and sales channel (wholesalers/distributors, hypermarkets/supermarkets, drug stores/pharmacies, multi-brand stores, specialty stores, online retailers, and other sales channels), across all regions. The report on the global tampon market also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. The report also addresses restraints that are projected to hinder the growth of the tampon market, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

