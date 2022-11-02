Tampon Market Size to Grow by USD 1.78 bn, Offline to be Largest Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tampon market size is expected to grow by USD 1.78 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest report estimates that the tampon market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. The rising cases of early puberty and awareness about hygiene products are driving the tampon market growth. However, factors such as the high availability of substitutes may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tampon Market 2022-2026

Tampon Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline: The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This segment comprises departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, and others. Retail outlets enable buyers to purchase the products immediately. Consumers can access genuine product information from these stores, which enhances the shopping experience. Moreover, the stores offer easy navigation that helps consumers find products easily. Such benefits will drive the offline market growth during the forecast period.



Online

Geography

North America : North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased awareness about the benefits of feminine hygiene products. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The US is a key country for the tampon market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Tampon Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the tampon market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aunt Flow Corp., Bodywise UK Ltd., Calla Lily Personal Care Ltd., Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, DAME, Daye Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corp., Lil lets UK Ltd., LYV Life Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA, TOTM Ltd., TPC Inc., Unicharm Corp., and W2W Partners LLC.

The report also covers the following areas:

Tampon Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist tampon market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tampon market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tampon market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tampon market vendors

Tampon Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aunt Flow Corp., Bodywise UK Ltd., Calla Lily Personal Care Ltd., Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, DAME, Daye Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corp., Lil lets UK Ltd., LYV Life Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA, TOTM Ltd., TPC Inc., Unicharm Corp., and W2W Partners LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

