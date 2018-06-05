Tampons Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampons Market – Overview

The tampons market report provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year.The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in the expansion of the tampons market over the forecast period.



It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market's growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the tampons market's growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue and volume in (US$ Mn & Mn units), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market.An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the tampons market, globally.



Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market. The product definition and introduction chapter helps in understanding different types of tampons along with their sizes, material, usage, and distribution channel, which are included in the report.



The report segments the global tampons market based on product, material, usage, size, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the tampon market can be segmented into radially wound pledget and rectangular/square pad. byIn terms of material, the tampon market can be categorized byinto cotton, rayon, and blended. Based on usage, the tampon market can be categorized into by digital/no- applicator and applicator. In terms of size, the tampon market bycan be divided into mini, regular, and extra. Based on bydistribution channel, the market can be segmented into online stores and offline stores. The offline stores segment can be further classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retailers, specialty stores, and drug stores. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the tampons market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the tampons market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments.The comprehensive tampons market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the tampons market's growth.



In terms of region, the market in North America can be divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the market in Europe can be classified into Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific can be segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South American includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand tampons and their components. In addition, the report provides insights related to the policies and regulations according to the various geographical regions mentioned above. These policies and regulations are directly or indirectly influencing the tampons market. Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces analysis explains the factors that are currently affecting the tampons market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the tampons that explains the participants of the value chain.



Key players in the tampons market include Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Bodywise (UK) Ltd, Corman SpA, Lil-Lets UK Limited, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, and Unicharm Corporation. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of the company profiles section.



