Tamr Achieves Two Amazon Web Services Partner Network Recognitions and Debuts on AWS Marketplace

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr Inc. , a leader in enterprise data unification, today announced that it has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as well as AWS Machine Learning Competency status. These achievements recognize Tamr's ability to allow customers to unify data that they store and manage on AWS to create new information assets that accelerate digital transformation. Additionally, Tamr, the company's flagship data unification software, is now available on AWS Marketplace.

"As our customers migrate their data and applications to the cloud, it creates an opportunity for them to innovate and solve long-standing data challenges," said Melissa Campbell, chief revenue officer at Tamr. "We have been leveraging AWS for our customer's data unification deployments for years. The fact that we have now achieved both APN Advanced Technology Partner status as well as the AWS Machine Learning Competency designation means that our customers can have the highest levels of confidence in the solutions that we deliver for them."

To attain APN Advanced Technology Partner status, Tamr had to certify its enterprise data unification software system against AWS's stringent technical criteria, as well as demonstrate strong market traction by providing several customer references. Additionally, the company's recently earned AWS Machine Learning Competency status differentiates it as an APN Partner with deep expertise in machine learning solutions that can be delivered seamlessly on AWS.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Tamr's software has been purpose-built since its inception to harness the power of machine learning to make it easy to integrate, master, and categorize diverse, dirty data. By achieving these APN designations, customers can have the highest confidence in Tamr's capabilities when deployed on AWS. And since Tamr is now available on AWS Marketplace , it will be even easier for new users to access and deploy the company's data unification platform on AWS.

For more information on how Tamr customers are innovating by deploying solutions based on the company's software running in the AWS cloud, read these customer case studies about Toyota and the Department of Homeland Security . Detailed documentation about deploying Tamr on AWS is available here .

About Tamr:

Tamr is the enterprise-scale data unification company trusted by industry leaders like Toyota, Societe Generale, GE, Thomson Reuters, and GSK. The company's patented software system uses machine learning supplemented by human expertise and rules to unify and prepare data across myriad silos to deliver previously unavailable business-changing insights. With a co-founding team led by Andy Palmer (founding CEO of Vertica) and Mike Stonebraker (Turing Award winner) and backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Tamr: www.tamr.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tamr_Inc

Connect on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/tamr

SOURCE Tamr, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tamr.com

