Tamr Adds Marc Brown, Head of EQT Growth and Former Microsoft Executive, to Board of Directors

Brown is currently Partner and Head of EQT Growth, where he is focused on growth investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Prior to EQT, Brown spent two decades heading Microsoft's M&A and strategic investment efforts as Corporate Vice President of Corporate Development. During this time he led more than 185 acquisitions (including LinkedIn, GitHub, and Minecraft) and 80 strategic equity investments (including Flipkart, Databricks, and Graphcore).

"I'm delighted to join Tamr's Board at this exciting moment in the company's development," said Brown. "Businesses are at an inflection point where the technology, and the business imperative to turn data into a critical asset, is quickly coming together. Mastering data at scale is very much attainable today through Tamr's unique cloud-native solution. The chance to help the world's largest companies solve their toughest data challenges is a massive opportunity on which I hope to help Tamr capitalize."

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the leading cloud-native machine learning based data mastering company that accelerates data-driven business outcomes for large organizations. Industry leaders like Toyota, Societe Generale, and Novartis trust Tamr to manage their enterprise data as an asset. Tamr's unique approach of using human-guided machine learning algorithms to accelerate data mastering projects lets the world's largest organizations enhance their data operations, rapidly activate latent data, and increase the velocity of business outcomes through data-driven insights. With a co-founding team led by Andy Palmer (founding CEO of Vertica) and Mike Stonebraker (Turing Award winner) and backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

