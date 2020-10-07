Tamr Announces the Only Cloud-Native Data Mastering Solutions for Google Cloud Platform, AWS, and Microsoft Azure

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr, Inc. , a cloud-native data mastering platform used by some of the world's largest enterprises to solve their toughest data challenges, today announced that the company's data mastering solutions run natively on the leading cloud providers: Google Cloud , Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure . Tamr is the only cloud-native data mastering solution for the top three cloud providers on the market today, bridging the gap between data and business outcomes for leading organizations like GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and Scotiabank.

The announcement of cloud-native data mastering solutions occurs during the company's DataMasters Summit , the leading data management and DataOps conference that brings together data leaders from leading organizations across the globe, with speakers from Blackstone, Thermo Fisher, and Poshmark, to name a few. During a keynote talk delivered by Anthony Deighton, Tamr's Chief Product Officer, the company also announced further investments in their hosted data mastering offering that can take advantage of data in private cloud environments. The expansion of cloud-native capabilities and hosted solutions are important milestones in making it easier than ever for customers to leverage their data as an asset to drive business outcomes.

"This is a unique moment in time for so many organizations that are looking to modernize their data stack and get value out of their data," says Anthony Deighton. "The movement of data and computing power to the cloud changes the economics of leveraging machine learning to master data at scale—quickly and in a cost effective way. We're thrilled to expand our partnerships with AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure—with product alignment and co-sell partnerships—to help our customers in the next stage of moving their data-driven businesses forward."

Scalability and cost savings were uncovered in comprehensive testing for Tamr's cloud-native scale out capabilities as compared to performance and cost of on-premise deployments that do not leverage a cloud-native architecture. Scaling from small scale to large scale data mastering projects (spanning hundreds of millions of records and dozens of compute nodes), the ephemeral and elastic benefits of a cloud-native deployment scale linearly. The result can amount to ~85% decrease in annual costs, amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars annual savings for large scale data mastering.

"With a traditional data management architecture, as you scale up data volumes, you expect to see exponential costs for storage and hosting," Andy Palmer, CEO of Tamr, explains. "With Tamr's cloud-native data mastering solutions, organizations now have the ability to master TBs of data and keep costs linear, deriving more value from their data and accelerating analytic outcomes by being able to connect more data than ever before. Whether beginning a migration to the cloud or looking to expand the scale of their data mastering projects, Tamr meets customers where they are on their digital transformation journey."

Tamr is hosting data leaders from the world's leading organizations such as GlaxoSmithKline, Thomson Reuters, and more, at this year's DataMasters Summit Oct. 7-8. Register for the free virtual summit today to hear from data and analytics leaders from Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud for a series on Scaling Data in the Cloud. You'll take away key insights about how to leverage the cloud as a building block of data agility and scalability while sharing real-world advice on cloud migrations.

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the leading cloud native machine learning based data mastering company that accelerates data-driven business outcomes for large organizations. Industry leaders like Toyota, Societe Generale, and Staples trust Tamr to manage their enterprise data as an asset. Tamr's unique approach of using human-guided machine learning algorithms to accelerate data mastering projects lets the world's largest organizations enhance their data operations, rapidly activate latent data, and increase the velocity of business outcomes through data-driven insights. With a co-founding team led by Andy Palmer (founding CEO of Vertica) and Mike Stonebraker (Turing Award winner) and backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data

SOURCE Tamr, Inc.