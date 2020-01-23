Tamr Hires Marketing Executive, Lital Asher-Dotan as New Chief Growth Officer

"Lital has a distinguished career helping fast-growing tech startups reach their business goals," said Andy Palmer, co-founder and CEO of Tamr. "She knows how to build and lead winning, mission-driven teams that work together to scale and grow top tier organizations like Tamr. We're thrilled to have her aboard to continue to drive the growth of Tamr's solutions."

Lital joins Tamr from Panorama Education, a Boston-based education technology company where she was VP of marketing and achieved double-digit sales growth. Prior to Panorama, Lital was VP of marketing at Cybereason, one of the most successful and fastest-growing cybersecurity companies of the past decade. During her time at Cybereason, she helped grow the company from 23 employees to more than 600 employees and scaled the company's customer acquisition of hundreds of well-known customers around the world, including Motorola, Lockheed Martin, and SoftBank. Earlier in her career, Lital worked in Product Marketing at Rapid7 helping launch new products and spent 10 years at Procter & Gamble spearheading business development and building partnerships between P&G research and development group and external technology companies.

"Tamr is a game-changer for large enterprises that need to leverage data as an asset to solve their hardest business problems and improve outcomes," said Lital Asher-Dotan. "I look forward to working with and inspiring a Tamr team that is making a broad impact on the world's greatest businesses and organizations."

Tamr was conceived by Turing Award winner Dr. Stonebraker and his fellow co-inventors who published their research about the Data Tamer System for tackling large scale data curation challenges in early 2013. Tamr has raised $69.2M from leading investors including NEA, GV, Thomson Reuters, Samsung, and others. Tamr has grown rapidly to become a market leader in enterprise data unification and data mastering at scale, helping the Global 2000 tackle previously unsolvable data problems and realize the business value of their data. Customers include GSK, Santander, Carnival, Johnson & Johnson, Covance, Staples, Bayer, Kaiser Permanente, Sodexo. Tamr has more than 150 employees with offices in Cambridge, MA, San Francisco, Tokyo, and London. The company was recently listed as a member of Forbes' inaugural AI 50 list and a Best Place to Work by Built In Boston.

