Tamr is Honored in Built In Boston's Prestigious Best Places to Work List in 2020

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr today announced it was included on Built In Boston's list of Best Midsize Companies to Work for in 2020. Companies are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees.

"We are thrilled to be named as a "Best Place to Work" by Built In Boston," said Katherine Bove, people operations lead at Tamr. "We strive to offer a workplace that offers great benefits, career growth, and an inclusive company culture. A great workplace is all about the people, so this recognition is a testament to our employees."

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

She added: "We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

ABOUT TAMR, INC.

Tamr is the enterprise-scale data unification company trusted by industry leaders like Toyota, Societe Generale, GE, Thomson Reuters, and GSK. The company's patented software system uses machine learning supplemented by human expertise and rules to unify and prepare data across myriad silos to deliver previously unavailable business-changing insights. With a co-founding team led by Andy Palmer (founding CEO of Vertica) and Mike Stonebraker (Turing Award winner) and backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

