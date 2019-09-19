Tamr Launches Fall 2019 Data Unification System to Power Breakthrough Analytic Insights

A unifying force for the cloud The adoption of cloud computing continues at a phenomenal pace and is fast becoming the default at companies of all sizes. With a growing number of high-profile companies implementing cloud strategies and most organizations using at least some form of cloud services, organizations will continue to accelerate migration of their computing environments to the cloud and at an accelerated rate. Tamr Fall 2019 offers support and capability for Amazon Web Services , Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure and provides a flexible and powerful way for users to find, gather, unify and format data from many disparate sources.

"Tamr's speed and efficiency in conjunction with AWS's industry-leading scalability and security has allowed ME to benefit from machine learning in the Tamr data unification platform," said Filip Salaets, IT manager customer & retailer data with Toyota Motor Europe. "As a result, TME has seen a 40% reduction of duplicative customer records allowing for an increase in efficiency and business value."

Leading the charge in geospatial data

Historically, it was nearly impossible for a large enterprise to optimize the use of geospatial data - specifically in relation to other datasets and attributes. Now, with Tamr's new geospatial data capability, users can:

Match pairs of records that contain geospatial data,

Run transformations on records with geospatial data, such as calculate the area or the perimeter.

Put matched records into clusters based on features extracted from geospatial data and eliminate duplicates, and

Align records containing geospatial data with existing taxonomies.

Additional Tamr Fall 2019 features include

Access Control

Tamr now offers a policy-based access control, where you may apply security policies to users, groups, and resources to govern their read and write access in Tamr. Migration to the new access control scheme is automatic as part of this version's installation process.

Job Management

Tamr users can run jobs in parallel and configure the system to have sufficient resources for running multiple jobs concurrently. When sharing the same instance with others in a group, the administrator can configure Tamr to enable running jobs in parallel.

Steward

Steward is a new approach to collecting feedback on analytics. It is the first feedback system built for analytics. Tamr uses can collect context-rich issues in a single place, collaboratively resolve them, and increase analytic usage.

Tamr's innovative approach that leverages the third generation of AI, machine learning, to unify myriad diverse data sources has attracted many large customers including Thomson Reuters, Samsung, GE, and Toyota and also received recent acclaim as a member of Forbes' inaugural AI 50 list .

"We're committed to helping large enterprises solve the data unification challenge, and the Fall 2019 release advances our leadership position in the marketplace," said Mark Marinelli, Tamr's head of product management. "By bringing comprehensive, scalable data unification to the cloud and integrating geospatial site data within the overall agile data mastering process, enterprises can understand and use high-quality, unified data to generate accurate, trustworthy business insights."

See Tamr at Strata New York 2019

Tamr will be demonstrating the Tamr Fall 2019 release at Booth #720 in the Javits Convention Center Expo Hall during the Strata Data Conference from September 23 - 26 in New York. Tamr CTO & Co-Founder Dr. Mike Stonebraker also is a featured speaker and will deliver his presentation Top 10 Big Data Blunders on Wednesday, September 25 from 1:15 - 1:55 pm, Location 1E 10/11 in the Javits Convention Center.

To schedule a meeting or demo to meet with the Tamr team at the Strata Data Conference or learn more about Dr. Stonebraker's presentation, click here .

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Tamr: www.tamr.com

Read Tamr's blog: www.tamr.com/blog

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tamr_Inc

Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tamr-inc-

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the enterprise-scale data unification company trusted by industry leaders like Toyota, Societe Generale, GE, Thomson Reuters, and GSK. The company's patented software system uses machine learning supplemented by human expertise and rules to unify and prepare data across myriad silos to deliver previously unavailable business-changing insights. With a co-founding team led by Andy Palmer (founding CEO of Vertica) and Mike Stonebraker (Turing Award winner) and backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

SOURCE Tamr, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.tamr.com

