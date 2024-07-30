Tamr Launches Tamr RealTime for its AI-Native Data Management Platform

AI-Native Approach Improves Accuracy and Accelerates Master Data Management Initiatives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr Inc. ("Tamr"), the leader in AI-native software for delivering trustworthy golden records , today announced the launch of Tamr RealTime, a set of new features for its AI-native master data management platform that allow organizations to rapidly build and maintain accurate, up-to-date data that improves operational efficiency.

"Tamr RealTime represents a significant leap forward in accelerating the delivery of clean, curated and accurate data – at scale," said Anthony Deighton, Tamr's CEO. "By taking an AI-first approach, combined with real-time processing on our SaaS architecture, we're enabling data teams to adapt to changes quickly and get the master data that they need faster, so that people can find the right information that helps them do their jobs better. This leads to improved productivity and allows companies to deliver a better customer experience."

Tamr RealTime builds upon the company's proven expertise in data mastering and quality, building on a history of 18 patents in AI, Machine Learning (ML) and data curation. It not only improves the accuracy and timeliness of data but also empowers organizations to be more agile and responsive. The new features include:

Improved data accuracy – through AI-powered models that can handle complex scenarios more effectively than traditional rules-based systems.

Future-proofing capabilities – that adapt to changes in data structures and standards, ensuring long-term resilience and value.

Real-time data interactions – that enable users to work with the most current information, rather than relying on batch processing.

Enhanced efficiency and productivity – by automating more of the data management process, allowing teams to focus on higher-value work.

Improved regulatory compliance – for companies in highly regulated industries such as healthcare and finance.

"Tamr has been instrumental in helping Old Mutual build the foundational elements for our data strategy, a critical requirement for achieving our long-term ambition of becoming a digital-native insurance organization," said May Govenver, Chief Information Officer at Old Mutual Limited, a premium African financial services group serving retail and corporate customers across 14 countries.

Use Cases: Tamr RealTime in Action

CRM "autosuggest" – keep your CRM data clean by preventing sales users from entering a duplicate record because they find the existing records first.

Customer 360/CRM Consolidation – power all operational applications, especially disparate CRM applications, with high-quality, up-to-date customer information to deliver an integrated experience.

Entity resolution – automatically resolve incoming data and maintain accurate information that can be used enterprise-wide for analytics and operational processes.

Accelerating Master Data Management (MDM) for the AI Era

Tamr's proven data-centric AI solves the challenge of discovering, enriching, and maintaining enterprise-wide golden records at scale. As businesses increasingly rely on AI and machine learning to drive innovation, the importance of high-quality, real-time data has never been greater. Tamr RealTime addresses this critical need by providing a foundation of accurate, up-to-date data that can power advanced analytics and AI initiatives.

About Tamr

Tamr uses battle-tested AI to speed the discovery, enrichment, and maintenance of the golden records businesses need to accelerate growth. Tamr's AI-powered, human-refined approach delivers value in days, not months or years, all while lowering project and operational costs when compared to traditional MDM or DIY solutions. By connecting data across source systems and incorporating 1-click, 3rd party data enrichment, Tamr delivers accurate, comprehensive, and durable data ready for consumption.

