Tamr Reports Strong FY26 Growth, Powering Enterprise AI with Connected, Trusted Data

Successful AI initiatives and business operations require reliable data foundations — and as more organizations turned to Tamr for master data management, the company's direct SaaS revenue more than doubled year-over-year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr, the only AI-native master data management (MDM) solution, today announced results for one of its strongest years to date — reporting performance for the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2026. The company:

Delivered 102% year-over-year growth in direct SaaS revenue , driven by expanding enterprise adoption and a significant increase in average contract value (ACV).

, driven by expanding enterprise adoption and a significant increase in average contract value (ACV). Achieved 97% gross revenue retention and 109% net revenue retention , reflecting strong renewal rates and deeper customer investment.

, reflecting strong renewal rates and deeper customer investment. Grew its SaaS customer base by 49%, with new customer additions up 70% year-over-year.

"Across industries, organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation, but AI in production is a different game than AI in a pilot," said Anthony Deighton, Tamr CEO. "To get the most value from AI systems, the data behind them has to be unified, accurate and always up-to-date. Our record growth shows the power of our AI-native approach to data mastering — helping companies move beyond rigid, rules-based approaches to build trusted, connected foundations that keep up with the demands of their business."

In FY26, Tamr processed billions of records across customer environments globally, reflecting the scale at which organizations rely on the platform to power critical systems and AI initiatives. In addition, API web requests increased nearly 3x year-over-year, as more and more enterprise systems count on Tamr for operational needs, retrieving and updating trusted entity data in real time.

Tamr in Action

EIDR (Entertainment Identifier Registry) — a nonprofit association that provides universal identifiers for millions of films, television episodes, and other audiovisual content across the global entertainment industry — recently selected Tamr to modernize how it verifies and deduplicates content records.

"We assign unique identifiers so content can be shared and reconciled across studios, streamers, and distributors worldwide, making automation and accuracy foundational to our mission," said Hollie Choi, managing director of EIDR. "Given the variability of incoming metadata and the global footprint of the companies we support, thoughtful automation is essential. By adopting Tamr's AI and machine learning technology, we are modernizing our data mastering approach, reducing human intervention, and increasing precision across large and complex datasets. Early results demonstrate meaningful improvements in efficiency and data quality, which will allow EIDR to grow without compromising reliability."

Product Innovation

Over the last year, Tamr continued to evolve its platform to support more connected, real-time data environments. Milestones include:

Unveiled Curator Hub , marking Tamr's entry into agentic data curation by pairing AI agents with human expertise. This module helps organizations close the "last-mile" gap in data mastering — resolving complex data-quality issues faster and preparing data for generative AI (GenAI) use.





, marking Tamr's entry into agentic data curation by pairing AI agents with human expertise. This module helps organizations close the "last-mile" gap in data mastering — resolving complex data-quality issues faster and preparing data for generative AI (GenAI) use. Introduced its "Bring Your Own Agent" (BYOA) architecture , so organizations can integrate custom AI agents into Tamr workflows using a supported, low-code approach. This reinforces Tamr's open, extensible platform, giving organizations greater control over how AI operates within their data environment.





, so organizations can integrate custom AI agents into Tamr workflows using a supported, low-code approach. This reinforces Tamr's open, extensible platform, giving organizations greater control over how AI operates within their data environment. Expanded multi-domain data mastering across more entity types, including products, locations and custom entities. By mastering these records and the relationships between them, Tamr now extends beyond data mastering — supporting the creation of a navigable enterprise knowledge graph . This gives businesses a clear, critical view of how people, organizations and other key entities connect, so they can make better decisions across AI, analytics and everyday operations.





across more entity types, including products, locations and custom entities. By mastering these records and the relationships between them, Tamr now — supporting the creation of a navigable . This gives businesses a clear, critical view of how people, organizations and other key entities connect, so they can make better decisions across AI, analytics and everyday operations. Expanded cross-entity relationship detection and visualization , making it easier to identify connections across individuals, households, organizations, healthcare providers and other domains. And with enhanced 360-degree views , organizations can see and manage company hierarchies, contact-to-account mappings, clinician affiliations, and household relationships directly within mastered records — supporting better personalization, risk modeling and decision-making.





, making it easier to identify connections across individuals, households, organizations, healthcare providers and other domains. And with enhanced , organizations can see and manage company hierarchies, contact-to-account mappings, clinician affiliations, and household relationships directly within mastered records — supporting better personalization, risk modeling and decision-making. Strengthened platform connectivity, enrichment and governance capabilities. Tamr added out-of-the-box support for Microsoft OneLake, Delta Lake and other sources, expanding its integrations across all major data platforms. The company also enhanced its configurable webhooks to send platform notifications and events into external systems and automated workflows, including CRMs like Salesforce, collaboration tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, and other modern applications. In addition, Tamr enhanced Identity Provider (IdP) group management to streamline Single Sign-On (SSO)-based access control.

Patently Powerful

Tamr continued to advance its AI-native foundation in FY26, securing an additional U.S. patent for its entity resolution technology (U.S. Patent No. 12,242,982). The patent covers "using clusters to train supervised entity resolution in big data" — improving the accuracy and automation of entity resolution in large, complex data environments.

With this latest grant, Tamr now holds 19 patents spanning AI, machine learning and data curation, reinforcing the technical depth of its platform and advanced engineering behind it.

Industry Recognition

Throughout FY26, industry awards and analyst reports underscored Tamr's continued innovation and market momentum. For example:

The Software Report named Tamr to the Top 50 Software Companies and Top 25 Data Management & Analytics Companies .

and . Gartner listed Tamr as a representative identity resolution vendor in "Doing 'Just Enough' Master Data Management for Analytics and AI."1 The report highlights the role of master data management: "MDM can provide clean master data for analytics and can help generate AI-ready data for GenAI projects."

In addition, verified customer reviews over the past year, such as on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights ™, speak to Tamr's power and impact. Highlights from Gartner Peer Insights™ reviews include:

About Tamr

Tamr is the only AI-native master data management (MDM) solution — delivering the trusted data businesses need to power generative AI initiatives. By unifying, cleaning and enriching fragmented enterprise data, Tamr helps teams work from a single, up-to-date foundation that improves decision-making, customer experiences and revenue growth.

Tamr's patented, AI-centric approach combines machine learning and intelligent agents with human oversight to scale data quality faster than traditional rules-based or DIY approaches. With intuitive 360-degree views linking records across silos, businesses can improve data accessibility and tap into the most accurate information in real time. Learn more at tamr.com .

