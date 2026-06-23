Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 APS-C Lens for Nikon Z and Canon RF Camera Mounts; Available July 2nd and More Info at B&H

The Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 first came to the scene for the Sony and eventually Fujifilm systems, where it quickly found a following among photographers and creators alike. Its maximum aperture of f/2.8 remains constant throughout the zoom range and meets the needs of users looking for better performance than the typical kit lens.

Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD Lens (Canon RF) https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1981702-REG/tamron_b070r700_17_70mm_f_2_8_di_iii_a.html

Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD Lens (Nikon Z) https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1981703-REG/tamron_b070z700_17_70mm_f_2_8_di_iii_a.html

Key Features

Canon RF-Mount Lens/APS-C Format

27.2-112mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

RXD Stepping AF Motor

VC Image Stabilization

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Fluorine Coating

Moisture-Resistant Construction

For those unfamiliar with the lens, let's cover some of the essentials! First and foremost is the fast, quiet, autofocus system, with both focus breathing and AF noise suppression. Both of which have been optimized for creator sand video shooters along with the lenses VC (vibration control).

Despite its class leading zoom range of 4.1x, the 17-70mm remains surprisingly lightweight and compact in form factor, weighing just around 19 oz (varies based on mount). Speaking of zoom range, we must consider the crop factor that comes with APS-C sensors. This lens offers an effective (at least when compared to a full frame camera) focal range of approximately 24-105mm, similar to kit lenses found in full frame bundles.

Lastly, we can't forget Tamron's unified approach to filter threads. Each Tamron mirrorless Tamron lens in this line is designed with a 67mm filter thread, meaning you can use any effect filters like a CPL, pro mist, or diffusion filter across all lenses in users' Tamron arsenal.

The Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 DI III-A VC RXD is the perfect upgrade from the standard kit lens, and beyond, offering incredible image quality in various lighting conditions for video and still shooters alike. The lens will be available in both mounts on July 2, 2026.

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Geoffrey Ngai

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B&H Photo Video

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