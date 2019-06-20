Tana M. Session to Address Nearly 1200 Attendees at AIU 2019 Graduation Ceremonies

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 21 and July 26, self-proclaimed Queen of "From Foster Care to Fabulous," Tana M. Session, a career coach, international speaker, author, college instructor and a wife to hip hop pioneer, Dana Dane, will share her story of overcoming homelessness and abuse to achieve success with American InterContinental University's (AIU) graduating class of 2019.

Tana M. Session Tana M. Session

"Being able to give the keynote address at my alma mater where 11 years ago I couldn't even afford to attend my graduation is truly an honor and testimony that anyone can achieve their goals through hard work and perseverance."

The AIU graduate was born into the New York City foster care system in Harlem, New York. She suffered from physical, verbal, and sexual abuse and homelessness at various points throughout her life, and battled depression and suicidal thoughts as a result. Despite her rough start to life, Session chose to rise above her misfortunes and has built a successful career in speaking and coaching.

Today, Session is the author of three books and has written articles for Forbes.com, Recruiter.com, and BlackEnterprise.com. She has been a featured guest on several syndicated radio and television programs, podcasts, and blog talk radio shows. Session shares her life and career lessons with her audiences and clients so they may learn from her personal experiences. Through her work, she is on a self-proclaimed mission to "Change the lives of 1 million women and the men who love and support them."

Her accomplishments haven't gone unnoticed. Session has been nominated for the Los Angeles Business Journal Women's Council and Awards. The winner will be announced at the Women's Council and Awards event on June 20th at the J.W. Marriott L.A. Live, during a program of "Inspiration, Education and Recognition."

Additionally, on June 30, Session will receive an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from Global Oved Dei Seminary University.

Session will be the keynote speaker at AIU's 2019 commencement ceremonies will be held in Houston on June 21 and Atlanta on July 26.

