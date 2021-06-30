Tanager, Central Oregon's Only Private Water Ski Community, Opens for Phase One Homesite Sales

BEND, Ore., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanager Development, LLC and LUXE Christie's International Real Estate are pleased to announce the opening of Phase One homesite sales for the much-anticipated Tanager development, situated on 182 acres on Bend, Oregon's west side. Tanager is Central Oregon's only boutique, waterfront residential community and includes 21 homesites that range in size from 1.32 acres to 10 acres. Each lot boasts frontage along one of the development's three water features - a regulation-size water ski lake, a recreational lake and Tumalo Creek.

Tanager Water Ski Lake Tanager Recreation Lake

"This distinctive community is all about taking advantage of the outdoors - and especially the water. It's an incredible opportunity to live where you play," says Tab Howard, LUXE Christie's International Real Estate's Luxury Estate Specialist in Bend, Oregon. "Tanager's developers have designed an extraordinary, private sanctuary for those looking for the luxury living in a secluded setting. From the moment you pass through the soaring entrance gates, you know you've arrived at a very special place."

With two private lakes and frontage on one of the area's most beautiful rivers, Tumalo Creek, Tanager offers incredible opportunities for those looking for an exclusive waterfront lifestyle. The premier waterski and wakeboard lake is 2,100 feet long and features two turn islands, a boat harbor with a dock and mooring slips, a beach with sand imported from the Oregon coast, and a picnic area with a shelter, restroom and shower. The recreational lake, which is exclusively for non-motorized activities, is eight acres in size and perfect for swimming, paddle boarding, canoeing, and kayaking. It is stocked with fish and has a dock from which to fish or launch small watercraft.

In addition to the community's two signature lakes, Tanager sits along nearly three-quarters of a mile of Tumalo Creek. A tributary to the Deschutes River, the creek is a natural beauty with waterfalls, rapids and picturesque rimrock cliffs.

Tanager's 182 acres is a beautiful collection of distinctive, natural landscapes. Many features of Central Oregon's high desert - forests, meadows, canyons, cliffs and rivers - converge here, creating a property that is unlike any other. Eighty percent of Tanager is also preserved as open space and is year-round habitat for wildlife including deer, elk, bald eagles, raptors, and more.

"Tanager residents will truly enjoy Central Oregon's changing landscape year-round," Howard remarks. "Though nature plays a huge part of the appeal of this exclusive waterfront development, it's also just minutes from Bend and all of its outstanding shopping, schools, and amenities."

"It is truly is a unique haven for those who not only seek privacy and seclusion but want to enjoy the region's best year-round outdoor recreation while staying close to one of Oregon's top cities," says Howard. "The number of homesites are limited so It's an incredible opportunity that won't last long."

For more information about Tanager, please visit www.TanagerBend.live or contact Tab Howard at 310-346-3500 or [email protected].

SOURCE LUXE Christie’s International Real Estate