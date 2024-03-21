Tanaka Capital Management Wins 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award for Best Risk-Adjusted Three-Year Performance in Multi-Cap Growth Fund Category

Three-Year Performance of 71.9% Through November 30, 2023

Up 50.2% for 2023 Alone Through Fundamental Stock-Picking Expertise, Relative to 26.3% for S&P 500 and 43.6% for Benchmark Wilshire 2500 Index

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanaka Capital Management today announced that it has received a 2024 LSEG Lipper Award for the TANAKA Growth Fund (TGFRX), which ranked number one in the Multi-Cap Growth fund category for its three-year risk-adjusted performance through November 30, 2023.

Tanaka Capital Management Receives LSEG Lipper Fund Award

"The 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are recognizing perhaps the most dramatic three-year period that the markets have seen in decades. Fund managers being recognized have steered their investors through a pandemic, a mild recession, a war, skyrocketing inflation and dramatic central bank intervention. Whether you've been investing for just the past 15 years and have seen only the easy money environment following the Financial Crisis – or you've been an investor for 50 years and feel as if you've seen it all, there is no way to have foreseen the range of fundamental and non-financial factors that impacted the markets these past few years. We applaud the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners such as Tanaka Capital Management for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors' portfolios through a cross-current of global market disruptions." Robert Jenkins, Global Head of Research, Investment & Wealth LSEG Lipper.

"While the TANAKA Growth Fund has achieved #1 rankings in its category in prior years (Full Year 2020, Jan-Oct 2021), this award from LSEG Lipper is a more significant achievement as it reflects the Fund's superior performance versus its peers over a three-year period and importantly on a risk-adjusted basis," said Graham Tanaka, President of Tanaka Capital Management. "We delivered a 71.9% gain over the last three years, including a 50.2% gain in 2023, with less volatility despite a major disappointment in a biotech company as our portfolio benefited from newer investments in beneficiaries of Artificial Intelligence and Clean Energy as well as our longer-held Platform Growth™ holdings in industries such as Semiconductors, Financials, Industrials, Healthcare, and Consumer."

"We are particularly proud of this achievement as it recognizes our ability to generate favorable returns over multiple years while managing investment risk through in-depth fundamental research, a combination of top-down analysis and bottom-up stock selection, and strategic portfolio construction," said Benjamin Bratt, Vice President and Partner at Tanaka Capital Management.

"We continue to proactively manage the Fund with an eye towards reducing volatility by rebalancing oversized positions and incorporating fresh names in new industries into the portfolio while letting some of our winners run," continued Bratt. "As we look to extend our performance over the next 2-3 years, we remain committed to our well-developed strategy of balancing Platform Growth™ companies tied to mega trends with individual stock-picks across a range of industries and market capitalizations, which may disproportionately benefit as the stock market rally broadens out beyond Big Tech."

Available for Business Media Interviews for Expertise in Technology, Biotech and other Durable Growth Stocks

Graham Tanaka has made numerous television appearances on CNBC, Bloomberg Television, Reuters Television, and Yahoo Finance Live and been quoted in the Wall Street Journal and numerous other business publications due to his expertise in discovering platform companies that can grow significantly for many years. He is available for interviews with business media seeking his expert commentary and his investment views.

The TANAKA Growth Fund is currently open to new mutual fund investors. Investors can call 1-877-4TANAKA directly. The Fund is also available through Fidelity, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Vanguard, Wells Fargo, UBS, LPL Financial Services, Pershing, and Janney Montgomery Scott.

About Tanaka Capital Management

Founded in 1986, Tanaka Capital Management is the advisor to the TANAKA Growth Fund and also provides individually tailored investment management to high-net worth individuals, pension plans and endowments. The firm's investment philosophy reflects the view there are always misunderstood companies in the marketplace. It is our job to find these companies and validate whether they can deliver durable growth for our investors in the years ahead. Tanaka Capital Management is also accepting new clients for privately managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.tanaka.com.

The Fund's past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 1-877-4TANAKA.

The Fund's prospectus contains important information about the Fund's investment objectives, potential risks, management fees, charges and expenses, and other information. Please read and consider it carefully before investing or sending money. You may obtain a current copy of the Fund's prospectus by calling 1-877-4TANAKA.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. Lipper Leaders fund ratings do not constitute and are not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security of any entity in any jurisdiction. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com.

Contact:

CapComm Partners (financial communications/investor relations)

Peter DeNardo

[email protected]

+1 (415) 389-6400

SOURCE Tanaka Capital Management