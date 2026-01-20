Tanasi™ Announces Patented, University-Developed 1:1 CBD+CBDA Formula Used Across Its Wellness Products

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenWay Tanasi, LLC, the consumer wellness company behind the Tanasi™ brand, today announced that the proprietary 1:1 cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) formulation used across its product portfolio is now protected by a recently issued U.S. patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,496,307). The cannabinoid formulation is licensed exclusively to Tanasi from GreenWay Herbal Products, LLC, the patent holder.

Tanasi offers hemp-derived dietary supplements and topical wellness products formulated with a precise 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBDA, designed to preserve both acidic and neutral forms of cannabinoids found naturally in hemp. The formulation was originally developed through university-led research and is licensed to Tanasi from GreenWay Herbal Products, LLC. The brand's product lineup includes gummies, softgels, tinctures, and topical formulations, all made with hemp-derived cannabinoids, contain no THC, and are non-psychoactive.

From its inception, Tanasi was created to support daily wellness through thoughtfully designed hemp-derived cannabinoid formulations. Customers commonly incorporate Tanasi products into daily routines to help support a sense of calm, comfort, and restorative rest — without intoxicating effects.

The patented 1:1 CBD+CBDA ratio reflects Tanasi's science-first formulation philosophy, that cannabinoid composition and ratio are critical elements in product design. Preclinical research supporting the patented formulation demonstrated that the equimolar CBD+CBDA composition exhibited greater biological activity than CBD alone, informing the formulation strategy used across Tanasi's product offerings, including gummies, softgels, topicals, and tinctures.

Unlike most cannabidiol (CBD) only products currently available in the consumer wellness marketplace, which are not protected by issued patents, Tanasi's products are built around a defined, patented cannabinoid ratio. Licensing this intellectual property supports formulation consistency, product differentiation, and Tanasi's long-term brand integrity within the nutritional supplement category.

"Tanasi has always prioritized science over trends in an industry that often rewards speed over substance," said Josh Early, chief marketing officer of GreenWay Tanasi, LLC. "While that approach can be an uphill climb, we believe it's the right one. Our focus has always been on building a brand rooted in botanical science and long-term integrity, and licensing a patented formulation reflects that commitment."

Since launch, Tanasi has built a large and engaged customer base, supported by thousands of verified customer reviews that reflect high satisfaction, trust, and repeat purchases.

While GreenWay Herbal Products, LLC is the patent holder that focuses on intellectual property development and scientific research, GreenWay Tanasi, LLC operates exclusively as a licensee and consumer wellness company. Tanasi does not pursue pharmaceutical development and does not market products intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

Tanasi products are sold directly to consumers nationwide at www.tanasi.com .

About Tanasi

Founded in 2019, Tanasi is a consumer brand offering hemp-derived dietary supplements and topical products formulated with a licensed, patented 1:1 CBD+CBDA ratio. Developed from university-led research and designed to support calm, relief, and rest in daily routines, Tanasi products are non-psychoactive (THC-free) and made for consistent, everyday use.

Important Notice

Patents protect intellectual property, not safety or efficacy. Tanasi products are dietary supplements and topical wellness products and have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Tanasi products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Dietary supplements are meant to add to your diet, containing ingredients like vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, or enzymes, taken by mouth (pills, powders, liquids) and labeled as a supplement, falling under the FDA's food category, not drugs, and intended to supplement, not replace, a normal diet. The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA) is a United States federal law that defines and sets the regulatory framework for dietary supplements. It is directly related to the FDA, as it amended the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to establish the agency's authority over these products.

SOURCE GreenWay Tanasi, LLC