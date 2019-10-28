Tanaza presents its newest software releases at Web Summit

It will exhibit on the 5th of November at booth G111 (Growth Area) and Sebastiano Bertani will make a leadership keynote speech at the Growth Stage on the 6th of November at 10.50 AM, about Tanaza's path towards "Creating the Android of WiFi networks".

Indeed, Tanaza is replicating Android's approach of creating a horizontal market in the wireless networking sector.

Starting from an introduction segment of SMBs, Tanaza aims at introducing its TanazaOS operating system as the standard for wireless access points (as Android did with smartphones) and disrupt the WiFi market -worth $8 billion globally.

Tanaza will be similar to Android in the sense that it will provide a smarter, interoperable software to power a wide range of third-party hardware devices and give them additional capabilities and more.

TanazaOS powered devices, which might be 'off-the-shelf' devices as well as white-box hardware, work with a fully-cloud-based platform which allows managing and monitoring wireless networks remotely.

The platform is designed to work together with proprietary and 3rd-party software applications, such as advanced network management, social WiFi and paid WiFi. The app marketplace will also allow implementing a wide range of use cases on top of Tanaza-powered devices.

About Tanaza

Tanaza S.p.A. was founded in 2010 in Milan (Italy), with the goal of disrupting the WiFi market thanks to the opportunity created by the WiFi hardware commoditization trend.

Tanaza is currently introducing its latest innovation: TanazaOS, a Linux-based operating system for centralized wireless network management. TanazaOS is conceived around the disaggregation concept, which means offering the option to select software from one vendor and run it on hardware from a different manufacturer.

For more information visit https:/www.tanaza.com.

Press Contact:

Valeria Magoni

+39 02 87188553

marketing@tanaza.com

www.tanaza.com

SOURCE Tanaza

Related Links

https://www.tanaza.com

