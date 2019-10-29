Tanaza: Software and hardware disaggregation is finally happening in the WiFi market

In September 2019, Tanaza released TanazaOS, its operating system that works on open networking devices, such as white-box hardware and on 'off-the-shelf' access points. With this release, the Italian company introduces the software and hardware disaggregation paradigm in the WiFi market.

When users choose software separately from hardware, they are not locked-in into proprietary vertical bundles. Horizontal solutions are considerably more affordable than vertically bundled ones. The users that are likely to get the most benefits from hardware and software unbundling are the ones with multi-site deployments across a large territory, such as ISPs, WISPs and Telecommunication companies.

Tanaza's software reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) for these organizations in multiple ways. First, it allows TELCOs to manage their WiFi hardware remotely from a 100% cloud platform, therefore saving on hardware costs and on-site travels costs. Second, it's a public cloud, so that businesses do not need their own private cloud infrastructure and data centres, as they are able to use Tanaza's. Third, it reduces hardware costs, as it is a substitute for hardware controllers and allows deploying public WiFi networks on top of inexpensive hardware and existing wireless infrastructure.

Thanks to network management centralization, remote firmware upgrades and far less hardware complexity, less staff time is needed for WiFi deployment, maintenance and troubleshooting. Tanaza's multi-vendor cloud-managed WiFi also provides multiple benefits in terms of efficiency. Cloud allows businesses to scale up quickly and expand existing networks as soon as they have the need to do it. Also, it is extremely agile to deploy new wireless access points and to expand the product feature set, or to do security updates, by automatically upgrading all the devices' firmware remotely, in just one click.

Tanaza does not only make WiFi networks cost-efficient, it also provides opportunities for recurring revenue streams generation, as the platform's feature set can be expanded through proprietary and third-party applications, such as hotspot management and paid WiFi.

About Tanaza

Tanaza S.p.A. was founded in 2010 in Milan (Italy), with the goal of disrupting the WiFi market thanks to the opportunity created by the Wi-Fi hardware commoditization trend.

Tanaza is currently introducing its latest innovation: TanazaOS, a Linux-based operating system for centralized wireless network management. TanazaOS is conceived around the disaggregation concept, which means offering the option to select software from one vendor and run it on hardware from a different manufacturer.

For more information visit https:/www.tanaza.com.

Press Contact:

Valeria Magoni

+39 02 87188553

marketing@tanaza.com

SOURCE Tanaza

Related Links

http://www.tanaza.com

