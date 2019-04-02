Tandem HR helps Illinois-based businesses deliver more to employees with Health Coverage from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

WESTCHESTER, Ill., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many small and mid-sized business (SMB) owners are overwhelmed with administrative HR tasks. Human resources, payroll and health care benefits management can drain time and resources. Many struggle to find the right health plan for the unique needs of their employees.

A professional employer organization (PEO) may be the right solution for these organizations. And now, Tandem HR clients can access highly sought-after health benefits thanks to a partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL). In addition to the benefits of joining a PEO — lowering administrative costs and improving your bottom line — these organizations may now be eligible to save even more with a BCBSIL health plan coverage.

Employees can choose from a wider selection of doctors, hospitals and other health care providers throughout Illinois. Employers will also enjoy increased buying power at every cost level and expert strategy and insurance consultations.

Selecting health plan coverage from BCBSIL through Tandem HR can be the solution that your group is looking for. BCBSIL currently provides coverage to more than 8 million members and continues to innovate for employer groups of all sizes.

