Tandem Theory Named Marketing and Strategy Agency of Record by Rent-A-Center

DALLAS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandem Theory announced it has been named the marketing and strategy agency of record across multiple marketing service disciplines by Rent-A-Center , which offers name-brand furniture, electronics, appliances, computers and smartphones through flexible rental-purchase agreements. Tandem Theory has been brought on to lead strategy, agency services, marketing technology and data services.

"We were looking for an agency with the right experience and capabilities to clarify our brand message, as well as strategically engage with existing and prospective customers. We also want to leverage new data and technology to move our business forward," said Ann Davids, EVP – CCMO, Rent-A-Center. "Tandem Theory offers the perfect balance of extensive agency experience and deep technological expertise."

Tandem Theory partners with Rent-A-Center as it faces a rapidly changing business environment creating the need for increased customer counts, improved technology and enhanced margins. Tandem Theory will work with Rent-A-Center to help them achieve these goals by refocusing the company's brand messaging and approach, creating efficiencies in agency services, architecting and implementing a full-marketing tech stack, and applying data-driven merchandising and marketing adjustments.

"It's rare, even today, to find all of these capabilities integrated into a single agency," said Melissa Braden, EVP Client and Content Delivery, Tandem Theory. "We're excited to provide Rent-A-Center with immediate solutions as our teams analyze data and pursue multiple strategic avenues to give them a path toward measurable, substantial long-term growth."

Tandem Theory has undergone its own evolution since CEO Dave Kirwan acquired the agency in 2018. He's added to its skill set, growing it from a niche creative shop to a full-service agency by adding a technology integrator and a strategic advisory arm. Together, the strategic advisory, marketing agency and technology firm — all backed by data science — work to effectively bridge the widening gap between the brand promise and the reality of the customer experience.

About Rent-A-Center:

A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc., is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation. The Company owns and operates approximately 2,200 stores in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and approximately 1,100 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a national franchiser of approximately 320 rent-to-own stores operating under the trade names of "Rent-A-Center," "ColorTyme," and "RimTyme." For additional information about the Company, please visit its website at www.rentacenter.com.

About Tandem Theory:

Tandem Theory is a new, hybrid agency model that combines the best of the consulting, marketing and technology worlds under one roof. The agency leverages business strategy, data and analytics, omni-channel marketing and full-stack technology integration to bring our clients' brand promise to life within the customer experience, leading to better business performance. Each of its core disciplines are led by a highly engaged owner, resulting in strong expertise with the cost efficiencies of a flat, nimble organization. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and Mumbai, India, Tandem Theory partners with several leading brands, often through innovative, performance-based arrangements, to improve customer engagement and drive increased top-line revenues for its clients.

