Tandem Vet Care Expands In-House Cardiology Services with Addition of Elissabeth Mae Roumanis, VMD

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many pet families, getting specialized cardiac care means long wait times, multiple referrals, and stressful trips to distant specialty hospitals. Tandem Vet Care is working to change that.

Today, Tandem Vet Care announced that Elissabeth Mae Roumanis, VMD, has joined the practice, expanding access to advanced, in-house cardiology services while maintaining continuity of care across surgery, wellness, and preventative medicine.

Dr. Roumanis brings deep experience in cardiology alongside hands-on involvement in general surgery and routine care, allowing Tandem to offer faster diagnostics, fewer outside referrals, and more coordinated treatment plans for pets at every stage of life.

"I'm very excited to be joining Tandem Vet Care," said Dr. Roumanis. "The hospital is impressive, with advanced equipment that allows us to practice medicine and surgery at a very high level. It's deeply rewarding to provide advanced cardiology care while also remaining involved in general surgery and wellness visits across all life stages. I've been especially impressed by the supportive staff and responsive leadership, which creates an environment where clinicians can focus on delivering the best possible care. Tandem's commitment to building a comprehensive, in-house cardiology service, with an eye toward future growth, makes this an exciting place to practice."

Veterinary specialty care has become increasingly fragmented, often forcing families to navigate months-long wait times and disconnected providers. Tandem's model focuses on keeping more care under one roof, improving access while reducing stress for both pets and their people.

"Families shouldn't have to wait months or bounce between clinics to get critical answers about their pet's heart health," said Prem Sharma, CEO of Tandem Vet Care. "Bringing Dr. Roumanis onto our team allows us to deliver advanced cardiology care faster and more seamlessly, while preserving the trusted relationships families have with their primary care team."

Dr. Roumanis joins a growing group of veterinarians and specialists at Tandem who are helping reshape what veterinary care looks like locally, combining advanced medical capability with transparency, accessibility, and a clinician-first culture that prioritizes quality over volume.

About Tandem Vet Care

Tandem Vet Care is a Massachusetts-founded pet wellness company redefining veterinary care for today's families. With a unique combination of tech-enabled tools, mobile clinics, in-person hubs, and transparent pricing, Tandem delivers proactive, holistic care designed to help pets thrive. Tandem's mission is to be the true companion for pet parents, veterinarians, and the animals they love.

