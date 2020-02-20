Tando Partners With Cameron Ashley to Expand Distribution in the Midwest

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Derby Building Products, parent company of the Tando® brand of products, announces a distribution partnership with Cameron Ashley Building Products, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing distributors of building materials. Based in Greenville, S.C., Cameron Ashley will distribute TandoStone® and Beach House Shake® throughout the Midwest and Southwest, including the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Colorado.

"Cameron Ashley is growing rapidly and has an exemplary commitment to their dealers in training, merchandising and service," said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products. "Their strong dealer relationships will make TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, and Beach House Shake extremely easy to buy in the markets they serve."

Throughout 2019, Cameron Ashley Building Products extended their market coverage with new distribution center openings and improved facilities. Now with 35 stocking distribution centers in 20 states and thousands of customers in the LBM market, they will continue to look for opportunities to grow in 2020.

"As we expand, we are focused on product lines that define quality and help our dealers stand above their competitors," said Chris Grube, Siding Category Merchant, Cameron Ashley. "Tando's Beach House Shake and TandoStone meet that criteria as innovative building materials that keep our dealers relevant and better equipped to serve their contractors."

Beach House Shake is a high-performance product with the look of natural cedar shingles but will stay looking like it did the day it was installed without upkeep. And, unlike cedar shingles, Beach House Shake won't discolor, rot or decay. It also meets the stringent standards of Miami Dade wind- and impact-resistance for High-Velocity Hurricane Zones.

Preferred by siding installers, TandoStone, the number one brand of composite stone, performs well in any climate and allows a siding installer to offer stone on a mixed material exterior. Durable and lightweight, TandoStone also has a unique TruGrit™ texture that gives each panel a realistic appearance and feel. And siding installers can use the same tools to install TandoStone as they would to install all major types of siding.

To learn more about Beach House Shake go to www.beachhouseshake.com and for TandoStone, visit www.tandobp.com. For more info on Cameron Ashley, go to www.cameronashleybp.com.

About Tando

Tando's exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns, all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the number one brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more information, visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshake.com.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products

Cameron Ashley is a leading distributor of roofing, insulation, siding, gypsum, and other specialty building products. The Company operates a network of more than 35 stocking distribution centers with a total storage footprint of over 4.2 million square feet in 26 states in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest United States. Twenty-six of Cameron Ashley's distribution centers are strategically located within 150 miles of the 25 largest MSAs in the country. Cameron Ashley Building Products delivers an array of innovative, market-focused products and services to over 5,000 customers in the lumber and building materials industry. To learn more, please visit www.cameronashleybp.com.

Tando's Beach House Shake (shown in Atlantica color) and TandoStone composite stone will be part of Cameron Ashley's distribution partnership with Derby Building Products.

