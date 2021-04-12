Tando Partners with Manufacturers Reserve Supply to Distribute TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®

QUEBEC CITY, QC, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tando, a brand of Derby Building Products, announces a distribution partnership with Manufacturers Reserve Supply (MRS), a premier wholesale building materials distributor with nine decades of industry experience. Based in Irvington, NJ, MRS will distribute the full line of Tando building products to dealers throughout New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northern Delaware, New York's Hudson Valley, and North East Maryland.

"MRS has a demonstrated history of partnering with top brands and successfully bringing them to market with exceptional service and first-class sales and marketing execution," said Michael Morris, VP of Sales, Derby Building Products. "MRS has a deep understanding of the exterior cladding market and, with the addition of TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, Beach House Shake, and TandoShake to their strong portfolio of products, we're confident our partnership will add value to our dealer and contractor partners in the region."

"MRS recognizes the growth surge in composite siding products," said Brian Boyd, President of MRS. "We partnered with the Tando brand because of the high quality, consumer-focused, and attractive product lines that we'll bring to market with the best-in-class distribution services that the market has come to expect from us."

Preferred by siding installers, TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, offers light weight and easy, one-person installation. It permits a siding contractor to install a stone product without need for a mason - allowing the siding installer to capture more "share of wall" while controlling their timeline and project costs.

Beach House Shake offers the classic beauty of natural cedar without compromise. And its high-performance durability ensures Beach House Shake stays looking just like the day it was installed without maintenance. Beach House Shake also features a 20-year Beautiful Freedom Warranty thanks to its protective KAPGUARD® by Kynar® coating.

TandoShake, the original and most iconic shake, offers the look of painted shakes in six profiles and a wide variety of on-trend colors to complement any architectural style.

To learn more about Tando's product lines, visit http://www.tandobp.com; for more information on Beach House Shake, check out http://www.beachhouseshake.com. For more information about MRS, go to https://www.mrslumber.com/.

About Manufacturers Reserve Supply

MRS is a premier wholesale building materials distributor, family-owned and operated since 1931. Based in Irvington, New Jersey, MRS specializes in distribution of roofing, siding, trim and decking materials and distributes product in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Connecticut, and Maryland.

About Tando

Tando's exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more info, visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshakes.com.

SOURCE Derby Building Products