Tandoori Pizza Accelerates Growth with Three New California Locations

DUBLIN, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandoori Pizza, the trailblazer of authentic Indian fusion pizza, is officially announcing the grand opening of three new locations in Foster City, Pleasanton, and Pittsburg, California. These strategic openings mark a significant milestone for the brand, further cementing its position as the premier destination for Desi-style pizza. The Indian Pizza Franchise is also expanding to Arizona and will be announcing its grand opening as well on social media soon.

The Art of Indian-Italian Fusion

Tandoori Pizza, the trailblazer of authentic Indian fusion pizza, is officially announcing the grand opening of three new locations in Foster City, Pleasanton, and Pittsburg, California.

Tandoori Pizza has become a cultural phenomenon by blending the aromatic, bold spices of traditional Indian cuisine with the beloved format of the classic pizzeria. Unlike standard pizza chains, Tandoori Pizza utilizes specialized house-made marinades and premium ingredients to create a flavor profile that is both nostalgic and innovative.

The three new Northern California hubs will serve the brand's full signature menu, featuring:

The Tandoori Chicken Pizza: A fan-favorite featuring house-marinated chicken, creamy garlic sauce, and fresh cilantro.

A fan-favorite featuring house-marinated chicken, creamy garlic sauce, and fresh cilantro. The Curry Veggie Pizza: A vibrant, spicy vegetarian masterpiece utilizing organic curry sauce and marinated paneer.

A vibrant, spicy vegetarian masterpiece utilizing organic curry sauce and marinated paneer. Exclusive Pastas & Sides: Including delicious Shahi Paneer & Pesto Chicken Pastas, Tandoori Wings, and Desi Sticks with Cheese.

Strategically Serving the Bay Area

Each new location was selected to meet the high demand for fusion dining in growing suburban hubs. By expanding into these diverse neighborhoods, Tandoori Pizza continues to bring communities together through a shared love of bold, spicy, and high-quality food.

Foster City: Providing a fresh dining option for the Peninsula's tech-savvy professionals and families.

Providing a fresh dining option for the Peninsula's tech-savvy professionals and families. Pleasanton: Strengthening the brand's presence in the heart of the Tri-Valley region.

Strengthening the brand's presence in the heart of the Tri-Valley region. Pittsburg: Increasing accessibility and local delivery options for residents across the East Bay.

Seamless Digital Ordering

As a digital-first brand, Tandoori Pizza continues to optimize the customer journey to meet the needs of modern diners. Fans are encouraged to visit tandooripizza.com to browse the latest menu innovations and find their nearest location. By clicking the "Order Now" button, customers are seamlessly transitioned to a localized ordering platform designed for speed and accuracy, ensuring every pizza arrives fresh from the clay oven to their doorstep.

Arizona: The Next Frontier

The momentum is now carrying Tandoori Pizza beyond the borders of the Golden State. The brand is thrilled to confirm its upcoming expansion into Arizona. This expansion represents the first phase of a national growth strategy aimed at bringing bold fusion flavors to the Southwest.

"Our expansion is a direct reflection of our customers' appetite for flavors that break the mold of traditional fast-casual dining," said TJ Singh, Founder of Tandoori Pizza. "Foster City, Pleasanton, and Pittsburg are vital communities. We are honored to serve them and equally excited to introduce our unique concept to our future fans in Arizona very soon."

About Tandoori Pizza

Tandoori Pizza is an authentic Indian fusion pizza chain headquartered in California. By bridging two world-class cuisines through premium ingredients and traditional spices, the brand offers a dining experience that is Boldly Different.

Media Contact:

Prabh Nijjar

510-552-5094

[email protected]

www.tandooripizza.com

SOURCE Tandoori Pizza