Tandoori Pizza Announces 8 New Locations Opened in 2024

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandoori Pizza is excited to announce the opening of eight new locations in 2024, including six in California (Concord, Sunnyvale, Clovis, Foster City, Fresno, and Rancho Cucamonga), as well as locations in Philadelphia and New York. The new locations are designed to cater to pizza lovers in the area who appreciate a fusion of Indian spices and classic Italian flavors. "We couldn't be more thrilled," says owner, Tejinder Singh, "to bring our Indian fusion-style pizzas to more people around the nation."

Operating hours for the new Tandoori Pizza branches may vary by location, but they generally open from early morning until late at night. This extended schedule ensures that customers can satisfy their pizza cravings at any time, whether it be for a hearty breakfast, a delicious lunch, or a late-night snack.

Tandoori Pizza takes pride in offering a unique culinary experience by infusing traditional Indian spices into the beloved Italian dish. Their pizzas are crafted on flatbreads with handmade dough, providing a delightful texture that sets them apart from regular pizzas. Each pizza is prepared with wholesome ingredients, ensuring that every bite is not only flavorful but also made with quality in mind.

By combining the richness of Indian spices with the familiar tastes of Italian cuisine, Tandoori Pizza presents a menu that is both adventurous and comforting. Customers can expect a burst of flavors with every bite, as the two culinary worlds collide to create a harmonious dining experience. Whether you are a fan of traditional pizzas or looking to try something new and exciting, Tandoori Pizza's offerings are sure to satisfy your cravings. In addition to their pizza offerings, the pizza restaurant will also offer pasta, tasty sides, and delicious desserts.

With more than 10 years in business, Tandoori Pizza has locations all across Northern California, Philadelphia, and New York with plans to aggressively expand in 2025 into Southern California and beyond. The staff at Tandoori Pizza believe that good pizza leads to a good mood. They take pride in their culinary creations, putting extra care and heart into every detail of their craft. They hope that customers are inspired to reimagine how ordinary items can become extraordinary delights with simply a different perspective. The new Tandoori Pizza location in Concord promises a dining experience like no other. To learn more, visit their website: https://tandooripizza.com/

Name: Prabh Nijjar

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 510-552-5094

SOURCE Tandoori Pizza