Tanduay Aims to Grow Business in Illinois with Romano Beverage Partnership

Romano Beverage is a top distributor of high-quality branded and private label lines. It is "focused on building brands and providing outlets for high quality products to be sold through selective retailers and restaurants".

According to Tan, Tanduay's move to partner with Romano Beverage is part of the company's drive to expand its distribution portfolio abroad. "Time is of the essence. We are growing our international market portfolio and we need partners like Romano Beverage to ensure that we achieve our targets based on the timelines we set," Tan added.

Tanduay has credited its success in the international market through its partnerships with top distributors. Most recently, the rum maker was declared the World's Number 1 Rum for 2020 by Drinks International Magazine. This is the fourth consecutive year that it has outsold other brands from different countries.

Apart from Illinois, Tanduay is now available in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, and the territory of Guam. It is also available in China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and selected cities in Europe.

Tanduay has also inked partnerships with top teams from the National Basketball Association (NBA) to boost its presence to an international audience.

This year alone, it has partnered with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns. It also has existing partnerships with the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets.

SOURCE Tanduay