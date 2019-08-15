Tanduay Declared World's Number One Rum for Second Straight Year

Every year Drinks International – the only magazine devoted exclusively to the global spirits, wines and beers market – issues The Millionaire's Club: The Ranking of the World's Million-Case Spirits Brands. The 2019 survey included 153 brands, and regarding rum said: "The two-horse race for the top spot between Bacardi and Tanduay seems to be a thing of the past, with the latter boasting an additional 3M cases in 2019." The survey further reported that "the major players in the rum category do seem to be in a more powerful state than they were 12 months ago."

Tanduay has become a global brand under the leadership of Lucio "Bong" Tan, Jr., president and chief operating officer of Tanduay Distillers, Inc. He said: "This is a milestone not just for Tanduay but for the Philippines, setting Filipino craftsmanship on the world stage where it belongs. Over the years our team has risen to every challenge and worked harder every day. Exports have expanded to the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and we have embarked on high profile marketing initiatives. We are reaping the rewards of our hard work and are very proud to have once again been named the world's number one rum." In the U.S. Tanduay is +205% YOY and has added Michigan to the list of states in which it is distributed.

Tanduay shared the announcement during a media conference at Century Park Hotel Manila. During the same event, Tanduay announced its partnership with the city of Bacolod to stage the Philippines' first rum festival: the week-long celebration will run from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2019 and pay homage to the city's sugarcane industry.

Please drink responsibly.

Media interviews, samples, and further hi-res images available upon request.

Please visit https://www.tanduayusa.com/home/; follow us on https://twitter.com/tanduayusa?lang=en and https://www.instagram.com/tanduayrum/

For inquiries:

Mr. Marc Lorenz Ngo Mr. Roy Sumang Senior Brand Manager Assistant Manager – Business Development Tanduay Brands International Tanduay Brands International +63-91-7886-1088 +63-91-5645-4156 marc.ngo@tanduaybrandsintl.com roy.sumang@tanduaybrandsintl.com

SOURCE Tanduay