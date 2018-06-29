Tanduay overtakes Bacardi as world's best-selling rum

Tanduay's exceptional tradition in making rum dates back to 1854. The sugarcane fields are planted on volcanic soils in the Philippines' humid sub-tropical climate and fed by pure spring waters, all of which contribute to Tanduay's distinctive taste. The rums destined to go into Tanduay Silver are aged for up to 5 years, while the rums destined for the Gold expression are aged up to 7, both in bourbon oak barrels. The company is currently ageing approximately 120,000 200-liter barrels to meet future demand.

In the U.S., Tanduay Gold and Silver Rums are currently available in California, New York, Florida, and Illinois. Tanduay's U.S. volume grew 114% YOY, comparing the first half of 2018 to the first half of 2017. In April 2018, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition named Tanduay Silver Rum "Best White Rum" and gave it a double gold medal; that same month, the Beverage Testing Institute (Tastings.com) gave Tanduay Gold Rum a gold medal, rated it 93 points, and called it "Exceptional."

Tanduay has executed varied, nimble marketing activities across the U.S. over the last 12 months. For example, Tanduay was named an Official Partner of the Golden State Warriors and opened a Tanduay Rum Club inside of Oracle Arena. Tanduay is also The Official Rum of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets; Presenting Sponsor of the 40/40 CLUB; as well as Associate Sponsor of the arena's BROOKLYN SHOW platform. Tanduay was also featured at events ranging from a James Beard House dinner to the Daytime Emmy Awards to a private event with Cardi B. In California, Tanduay Rum can now be found at retailers in Golden State Warriors blue and gold "Strength in Numbers" collectable boxes.

About Tanduay Rum

Since its founding, Tanduay Rum has garnered more than 200 international awards. Crafted from premium heritage sugarcane varietals grown in the volcanic soils and tropical climate of the Philippine Islands, Tanduay Rum embodies the bold, lively, and creative spirit that is distinctly Filipino. All Tanduay rums can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, and as a complement to cocktails of all kinds.

About Tanduay Silver Rum (SRP: $19.99/750mL; 40% ABV)

Aged up to 5 years in bourbon barrels, and lightly filtered to bring down its color to a light golden hue yet keeping its flavor and character. The palate is well-balanced and rich, with notes of green ripe fruits with hints of burnt sugar, mandarin, and vanilla.

About Tanday Gold Rum (SRP: $19.99/750mL; 40% ABV)

A full-bodied rum with a deep golden hue, Tanduay Gold is aged up to 7 years in bourbon barrels, with a taste profile of mature honey with hints of toasted oak, almond, and vanilla.

Follow Tanduay via:

