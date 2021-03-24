Tanduay Seen to Drive Rum Growth in Arizona as it Partners with Hensley Beverage Company

"We expect the market to embrace Tanduay Rum as a truly unique offering. While Tanduay is massive internationally, it is still relatively new to the United States. Rum is a popular spirit in Arizona and Tanduay will help drive category growth," said Marston.

Founded in 1955, Hensley is one of the top beverage distributors in the U.S. It is a multi-generational, family-owned local Arizona company that distributes first-rate beverages.

"Like Tanduay, Hensley Beverage Company has been around for generations. As the world's top-selling rum, Tanduay offers an array of products created with the highest standards of craftsmanship that has been perfected over the years in our distilleries. Our rums are sourced from the best variety of sugarcane in the Philippines' Panay islands. We know we are in good company with the Hensley Beverage Company," said Lucio Tan III, President and COO of Tanduay.

Tanduay, which has been hailed as the world's number one rum for three consecutive years, has credited its partnerships with top distributors as one of the major factors for its sales success. It has been declared the world's number one rum for three consecutive years by Drinks International magazine. In 2019 alone, it sold more than 20 million 9-liter cases.

"Tanduay is distinctly unique and we are thrilled to introduce the rum to Arizona. The rums are delicious and are perfect on their own or as part of a cocktail," said Rob Knutsen, Brand Manager, Hensley Beverage Company.

Apart from Arizona, Tanduay is now available in the states of California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, and the territory of Guam. It is also available in China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxemburg.

Proudly Philippine-made, Tanduay is the recipient of numerous international awards, including the much-coveted Brand of the Year Award from the Global Advisory Council of the World Branding Forum. China's G100 International Wine & Spirits Awards; the Ultimate Spirits Challenge; Beverage Testing Institute; and Concours Mondial, among others.

Chad Marston - Chief Sales Officer: +1 336 5778786

Nathaniel Dworkin - VP Brand Management: +1 602 6794518

Robert Knutsen - Brand Manager: +1 602 7080121

