Tandym Group Partners with ServiceNow to Expand Access to Certified Talent and Accelerate Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group, the leader in specialized solutions for the healthcare, life sciences, technology and professional services industries, today announced a partnership with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company. The collaboration is designed to accelerate the development, certification, and deployment of skilled ServiceNow professionals – bridging critical talent gaps and helping organizations scale faster in an evolving digital landscape.

Through this partnership, Tandym joins a select group of workforce development organizations authorized to identify, train, and deploy ServiceNow-certified professionals.

Accelerating the Talent Pipeline

The partnership provides Tandym candidates with accelerated pathways to ServiceNow certification, hands-on project experience, and career placement opportunities with ServiceNow partners and customers. Through agency-sponsored training cohorts and structured mentorship, Tandym will help professionals gain in-demand credentials while providing employers with a pipeline of ready-to-deploy, certified talent.

"Organizations across industries leverage ServiceNow to streamline operations, and the demand for certified professionals continues to outpace supply," said Byrne Mulrooney, CEO of Tandym Group. "Our partnership with ServiceNow represents a meaningful step forward – not only in closing that skills gap, but in creating accessible, data-driven pathways for professionals to build lasting careers in digital transformation."

Driving Workforce Innovation and Accessibility

As part of the partnership, Tandym will offer specialized programs to help job seekers reskill and gain certification in ServiceNow technologies. Participants will receive both technical training and career readiness support, preparing them for placements with ServiceNow partners and enterprise clients nationwide.

"This collaboration reflects what we do best: connecting people, technology, and opportunity," said Alexis Gallagher, Senior Managing Director at Tandym Group. "Together with ServiceNow, we're helping organizations access the certified talent they need to innovate and grow, while creating new career pathways for professionals who want to make an impact. We're better together – delivering real solutions for today's critical business challenges."

Building the Future of the Digital Workforce

This partnership marks the latest expansion of Tandym Group's technology practice, and its continued investment in workforce innovation. It follows Tandym's ongoing work in AI-enabled talent platforms through Tandym Catalyst™, its proprietary suite of solutions designed to connect organizations with the right people – and empower professionals to achieve their next career milestones.

Contact Information

For more information about Tandym Group, please visit https://tandymgroup.com or contact:

David Abravanel – Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Tel: +1 (212) 204-5122

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group is the leader in Specialized Talent Solutions. Our human-centered approach and AI-assisted insights work in tandem for client success. As the proven partner for mission-critical initiatives, Tandym delivers specialized solutions that require contract, permanent or project-based healthcare, technology or business professionals. Our human-centered approach means we go the extra mile to understand, anticipate and meet your most challenging workforce needs. Tandym is built on best-in-class AI to seamlessly connect candidates with ideal jobs and offer skill, labor and workforce insights.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a global leader in cloud-based digital workflow solutions. The ServiceNow Platform delivers a smarter way to simplify work across the enterprise, helping organizations improve productivity, resilience, and user experiences. From IT to HR, customer service to security operations, ServiceNow enables better workflows, faster innovation, and scalable growth for companies of all sizes.

SOURCE Tandym Group