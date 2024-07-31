Tanenholz Welcomes Brandon Mack, Expert in Legal Technology and Artificial Intelligence

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanenholz & Marr is excited to announce the addition of Brandon Mack to our team as Counsel, Director of Legal Technology and AI. Brandon is an attorney and consultant with a distinguished focus on deploying text-based analytics, AI, and other advanced technologies in eDiscovery.

"Brandon's expertise in advanced technologies for data review and analysis is unparalleled," said Managing Partner, David Tanenholz. "His innovative approach and deep knowledge of eDiscovery will enhance the firm's already robust methods for performing cost-effective custom document reviews for our clients."

With over twenty years of experience, Brandon has established a reputation in the legal industry for blending his legal and technical knowledge with a clear focus on superior client service.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Tanenholz team. I look forward to not only bringing new tools to our current service offerings, but to also help us expand deeper into the fields of technology-leveraged reviews and the use of Artificial Intelligence," said Brandon.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

Brandon began his career as a litigator specializing in general corporate litigation. Transitioning to eDiscovery, Brandon has held several key positions, managing the document collections, processing, review, and client services. He has spearheaded numerous initiatives to enhance eDiscovery services, including implementation of technology assisted reviews and other cutting edge advanced analytic tools.

Brandon holds a J.D. from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and is also a sought-after speaker, having presented on numerous occasions about advanced analytics in e-discovery, proper analysis, review design, and other state of the art technology issues in the field. View his full bio by clicking here

Tanenholz & Marr, LLC is a pioneer in eDiscovery and the first boutique eDiscovery law firm, providing clients with customized solutions, transparent processes, and predicable pricing. It offers a full range of eDiscovery services, including fixed-price document review, privilege logs, factual development analysis, and witness preparation support.

Learn More about Tanenholz & Marr, LLC at www.tanenholzmarr.com or contact us [email protected]

