Based on a recently developed S3D350A chip from Samsung Semiconductor, Tangem Note is the first hardware storage solution on the market with its entire electronics and cryptography certified to the Common Criteria EAL6+ and EMVCo security standards.

Vijay Sondhi joins Tangem as Senior Strategic Advisor to guide the platform to new markets and verticals. Vijay comes with a unique executive network and experience after a five-year tenure at VISA as Senior Vice President and Head of Innovation.

Kudelski Group has completed an in-depth review of Tangem security architecture, led by Jean-Philippe Aumasson. Tangem has now shared the full source code of its proprietary chip firmware with Kudelski for a comprehensive security audit.

As Singapore sets the lead, Tangem is delivering the first shipment of 10,000 production notes to prospective partners and distributors around the world for commercial pilots.

Operating out of Switzerland and Singapore with manufacturing in South Korea and Southern China and R&D in Taiwan, Russia, and Israel, Tangem develops a hardware-software platform to foster mass adoption of blockchain technologies.

Inquiries: media@tangem.com

Visuals: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/vxsnwyitqhoo639/AACYFIktETuPFYsJQTIaPIQUa?dl=0

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tangem-launches-bitcoin-banknotes-in-singapore-300641983.html

SOURCE Tangem