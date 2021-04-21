Tangent Announces Patent for Wood-Grain Polymer Lumber

"A driving force at Tangent is innovation," said Guy De Feo, CEO of Tangent Technologies. "We've engineered materials that use recycled plastics, are durable and low maintenance, and look great. As the leading manufacturer of fabrication materials, we are excited to have been awarded this utility patent for our innovative material".

Tangent's woodgrain dimensional lumber offers manufacturers a more sustainable material that also provides endless design opportunities. The plastic lumber looks like traditional lumber, is available in seven woodgrain colors, industry leading finishes and is primarily sourced from post-consumer and post-industrial recycled HDPE.

Woodgrain dimensional lumber is used in outdoor residential and commercial applications, from outdoor furniture and fixtures to playgrounds and park benches. Manufacturers get the look and style of wood but in a durable, easy-to-clean, color stable, environmentally friendly material.

The lumber is manufactured in the United States and backed by a limited 50-year warranty. To learn more, visit tangentmaterials.com/patents.

Since 2003, Tangent has been recognized as one of the most innovative and reliable manufacturers in the alternative material industry. They transform recycled material into durable, weather-resistant, environmentally conscious products for markets such as marine, park and recreation, agriculture and many more.

