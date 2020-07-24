Tangent Works' Predictive Analytics Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Many organizations are still struggling to implement digital transformation and leverage data and analytics. Machine Learning (ML) offers tremendous opportunities for business value, but initiatives are often stuck in the experimentation stage and do not make it to production.

Tangent Works' TIM (Tangent Information Modeler), uses its InstantML information geometry-powered engine to build models on any time series data that can be used for forecasting and anomaly detection.

InstantML is the next big thing after AutoML. It delivers business value through automated, accurate and lightning fast forecasting and anomaly detection.

The TIM InstantML solution offers an augmented ML that allows business users and (citizen) data scientists to create and use ML models in seconds. The models are not only accurate, as proven in competitions like the IEEE GEFCom competition, but they are also fully explainable.

TIM is remarkable in normal business situations, but its real genius is in how it can adapt and predict accurately even in extreme business situations, like the current COVID-19 crisis.

TIM is easy to use from within your preferred data environment and works with Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power BI, Azure Synapse analytics, Microsoft Azure IoT, and Azure Machine Learning in forecasting and anomaly detection use cases in many industries.

With TIM, customers can benefit from predictive analytics to create real business value, with better and faster forecasts; ease in finding anomalies in data, saving money; higher efficiencies; and increased customer value.

Dirk Michiels, CEO, Tangent Works, said, "Tangent Works' TIM offers easy-to-use augmented predictive analytics. We are delighted to work with Microsoft Azure. By using the power of the Azure platform and the integration with the data and AI components, we provide our customers and partners easy accessible business value."

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Tangent Works' TIM to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about TIM at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About Tangent Works

Tangent Works was founded to leverage a branch of mathematics called Information Geometry for Machine Learning model generation. Our mission is to make machine learning easy to use. With offices in the U.S., U.K., and mainland Europe, Tangent Works collaborates with a growing ecosystem of reseller and implementation partners as well as OEM partners. Tangent Works' TIM is a perfect example of a solution that can provide immediate value for many companies and industries. TIM's use cases range from demand planning in retail, predictive maintenance of machines in manufacturing, resource management in healthcare organizations, energy production anticipation for power plants, loan default prediction for banking, to name only a few. TIM reduces the need for valuable resources (expertise, time, and money) and helps users to leverage the business insights hidden in their data for immediate and actionable business information.

www.tangent.works

