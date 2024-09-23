Tanger Announces the Election of Retail Industry Leader Sonia Syngal to its Board of Directors

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, announced today that the company's board of directors has elected Sonia Syngal as a director of the company, effective September 23, 2024. This addition expands Tanger's board from nine to 10 members.

Sonia Syngal

Syngal is the former CEO of Gap Inc. and has nearly 30 years of industry experience and leadership, with a proven track record in global supply chain operations, brand management, and product-to-market innovation across the retail, technology, and automotive sectors.

As CEO of Gap Inc. from 2020 to 2022, Syngal led the leading U.S. apparel provider through a period of unprecedented challenges. During her tenure, she financially stabilized the company and doubled e-commerce revenue across its portfolio of billion-dollar lifestyle brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta. Previously, as the CEO of Old Navy, Syngal led the brand's strategic turnaround, expanding its market presence and e-commerce capabilities. Prior to Old Navy, she spent more than a decade in other leadership and operational roles with Gap that supported the company's growth and supply chain evolution and helped expand its European outlet business. Earlier in her career, Syngal grew her knowledge of global operations, logistics, and supply chain management in roles of increasing responsibility with Sun Microsystems and Ford Motor Company.

"I am thrilled to have Sonia join our board of directors. Her deep expertise as a Fortune 500 executive leader will strengthen the capabilities of our board," said Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tanger. "We're confident her proven ability to optimize and successfully implement business strategies, omni-channel growth, and change management will be invaluable as we advance our growth and portfolio enhancement strategies."

Bridget Ryan-Berman, lead independent director of Tanger's board, added, "It is a pleasure to welcome a leader in the global fashion industry to Tanger's board. Sonia's extensive experience and insights support our ongoing work to refresh and grow our board's expertise. I look forward to her contributions as we collaborate to serve Tanger's continued growth."

"Tanger has demonstrated a clear vision for growing its offerings, expanding its platform, and elevating the shopping experience for its customers," said Syngal. "I am excited to work alongside Tanger's board and leadership team to continue executing that vision and driving its success forward."

Syngal also serves on the board of governors of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, as a senior advisor to Accenture, and as a champion for Journey to Lead, a non-profit network designed to advance visionary women leaders. She has previously served on the board of directors of Gap Inc., on the board of trustees of The Gap Foundation, as a member of the California Governor's Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery, and on the steering committee of The Fashion Pact, a non-profit organization focused on a nature positive and net-zero future for fashion. Syngal earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Kettering University and a Master of Science in manufacturing systems engineering from Stanford University.

