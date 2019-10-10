Tanger Declares Dividend for Third Quarter 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.355 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019. A cash dividend of $0.355 per share will be payable on November 15, 2019 to holders of record on October 31, 2019.

Since becoming a public company in May 1993, the company has paid a cash dividend each quarter and has increased its dividend each year.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,900 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

