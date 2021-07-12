Tanger Declares Dividend Payable August 13, 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1775 per share, payable on August 13, 2021, to common shareholders of record on July 30, 2021.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

Investor Contact Information





Cyndi Holt Jim Williams SVP Finance and Investor Relations EVP, CFO and Treasurer 336-834-6892 336-834-6800 [email protected] [email protected]



Media Contact Information





[email protected]



SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Related Links

www.tangeroutlet.com

