Tanger Declares Dividend Payable August 15, 2024

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® (NYSE: SKT), a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share, payable on August 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2024.

About Tanger®
Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center, and one open-air lifestyle center includes over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tanger.com.

