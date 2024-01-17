Tanger Declares Dividend Payable February 15, 2024

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® (NYSE: SKT), a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on February 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2024.

About Tanger®

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tanger.com.

