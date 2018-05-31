Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. CEO Presentation At NAREIT's REITWeek 2018

News provided by

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

16:15 ET

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that Steven B. Tanger, Chief Executive Officer, will be a featured presenter at NAREIT's REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

A link to the live audio-only webcast will be available online at investors.tangeroutlets.com, or at http://reitstream.com/reitweek2018/tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc.  An online replay will be available at the same locations beginning approximately four hours after the conclusion of the presentation until June 15, 2018. 

The company's current management presentation may be accessed through investors.tangeroutlets.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 37 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 189 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.


 

Contact: 

Cyndi Holt

Vice President of Investor Relations

(336) 834-6892

Cyndi.Holt@TangerOutlets.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc-ceo-presentation-at-nareits-reitweek-2018-300657345.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tangeroutlet.com

Also from this source

08:10 ET Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company

May 21, 2018, 07:30 ET Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. CEO Presentation At NAREIT's REITWeek 2018

News provided by

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

16:15 ET