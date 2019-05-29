Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. CEO Presentation at NAREIT's REITWeek 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that Steven B. Tanger, Chief Executive Officer, will be a featured presenter at NAREIT's REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

A link to the live audio-only webcast will be available online at investors.tangeroutlets.com or at http://reitstream.com/reitweek2019/tanger-factory-outlet-centers. An online replay will be available at the same locations beginning approximately four hours after the conclusion of the presentation until June 14, 2019.

The company's current management presentation may be accessed through investors.tangeroutlets.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet, leased to over 2,900 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.



Contact: Cyndi Holt

Vice President of Investor Relations

(336) 834-6892

Cyndi.Holt@TangerOutlets.com

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

