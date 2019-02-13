Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. To Present at Citi's 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that it will participate March 4-6, 2019 in the Citi Global Property CEO Conference. The roundtable presentation by Steven B. Tanger, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled for 10:15 AM Eastern time on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. A live audio webcast can be accessed at investors.tangeroutlets.com. A replay will be available through Friday, March 15, 2019 and can also be accessed via the company's website.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores which are operated by more than 530 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 189 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

Contact: Cyndi M. Holt

Vice President, Investor Relations

(336) 834-6892

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tangeroutlet.com

