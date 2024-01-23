Tanger Inc. 2023 Tax Reporting Information - Distribution (Form 1099)

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that its 2023 dividend distributions should be treated as follows for income tax purposes.

Common Shares: 87.26% as ordinary income and 12.74% as return of capital

Detailed information regarding each distribution for 2023 is below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

Tanger Inc. - Common Stock (Symbol SKT) (CUSIP No. 875465106)











Totals % of Annual Total Record Date 1/31/2023 4/28/2023 7/31/2023 10/31/2023



Ex-Dividend Date 1/30/2023 4/27/2023 7/28/2023 10/30/2023



Payable Date 2/15/2023 5/15/2023 8/15/2023 11/15/2023



Total Distribution

Per Share $0.220000 $0.245000 $0.245000 $0.260000 $0.970000

Amount Included In

Shareholders' 2023 Income $0.220000 $0.245000 $0.245000 $0.260000 $0.970000

Box 1a

Total Ordinary Dividends $0.191972 $0.213787 $0.213787 $0.226876 $0.846422 87.26 % Box 3 Non Dividend Distributions $0.028028 $0.031213 $0.031213 $0.033124 $0.123578 12.74 % Box 5 Section 199A Dividends $0.191972 $0.213787 $0.213787 $0.226876 $0.846422



About Tanger®

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tanger.com.

Investor Contact

Doug McDonald

SVP, Finance and Capital Markets

T: (336) 856-6066

[email protected]

