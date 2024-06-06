Tanger Inc. Receives 2024 Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award for Excellence in Communications and Reporting

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® (NYSE: SKT), a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, has been recognized by Nareit, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, with the 2024 Nareit Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Gold Award in the Small Cap Equity REIT category.

Nareit announced the 2024 Investor CARE Award recipients during its REITweek 2024 Investor Conference this week. This annual awards program recognizes Nareit's listed corporate members that interact most effectively with their investors online, in writing and orally, and that provide investors with the most comprehensive, clearly articulated and useful information in the most efficient manner. An independent panel of judges selected Tanger as the 2024 Gold recipient, the highest level awarded in the program, based on the company's online presence, Securities and Exchange (SEC) filings, and investor relations practices.

"We have prioritized the elevation of our investor engagement program and are honored to have Nareit recognize our efforts," said Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tanger. "Tanger's mission is to deliver the best value, experience and opportunity for all of our stakeholders, and we are proud to have delivered industry leading returns to shareholders last year in conjunction with best-in-class transparency and accessibility."

About Tanger®

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center, and one open-air lifestyle center includes over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit tanger.com.

Media Contact

Kasie Wilson

KWT Global

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Doug McDonald

SVP, Finance and Capital Markets

(336) 856-6066

[email protected]

SOURCE Tanger