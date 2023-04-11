Tanger Increases Dividend by 11.4%

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors approved an 11.4% increase in the dividend on its common shares from $0.88 to $0.98 per share on an annualized basis. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share, payable on May 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on April 28, 2023.

"Tanger is committed to returning capital to our shareholders through our well-covered dividend," said Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This annual dividend raise of over 11% comes on top of two increases in 2022 that cumulatively grew the annual dividend by more than 20%. We believe our balance sheet is well-positioned, and our strong business model provides us with the liquidity and flexibility to execute on our long-term growth strategies while providing an attractive total return for shareholders."

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

