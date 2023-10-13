Tanger Increases Dividend by 6.1%

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® Outlets (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 6.1% increase in the dividend on its common shares from $0.98 to $1.04 per share on an annualized basis. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on November 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on October 31, 2023.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. Tanger has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and has been a publicly traded REIT since 1993. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit tanger.com.

