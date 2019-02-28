Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that its financial results for the quarter will be released Monday, May 6, 2019 after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, listeners should dial 1-877-277-5113, conference ID # 6486093.

Alternatively, a live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website investors.tangeroutlets.com , hosted by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Market Intelligence subscribers may also access the webcast via the database at https://marketintelligence.spglobal.com .

A telephone replay of the call will be available from May 7 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on May 14, 2019, by dialing 1-855-859-2056, conference ID # 6486093. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through May 14, 2019.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores which are operated by more than 530 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 189 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

Contact: Jim Williams

EVP and CFO

(336) 834-6800

Jim.Williams@TangerOutlets.com





Cyndi Holt

Vice President of Investor Relations

(336) 834-6892

Cyndi.Holt@TangerOutlets.com

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

