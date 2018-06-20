Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 will be released Tuesday evening, July 31, 2018 after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To access the conference call on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, listeners should dial 1-877-277-5113, conference ID # 5178316.
Alternatively, a live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website investors.tangeroutlets.com, hosted by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Market Intelligence subscribers may also access the webcast via the database at https://marketintelligence.spglobal.com.
A telephone replay of the call will be available from August 1, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m on August 10, 2018 by dialing 1-855-859-2056, conference ID # 5178316. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through August 10, 2018.
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 37 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 188 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.
|
Contact:
|
Jim Williams
|
EVP and CFO
|
(336) 834-6800
|
Cyndi Holt
|
Vice President of Investor Relations
|
(336) 834-6892
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlet-centers-schedules-second-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300669632.html
SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
Share this article