Tanger Outlets Appoints Virginie Julie Schena SVP, People and Culture

"I am thrilled to welcome Virginie to the Tanger team and look forward to working with her to foster a diverse workplace committed to innovation, teamwork, and excellence," said Mr. Perry. "Her invaluable experience creating award-winning workplaces, teams, and practices will empower all of our colleagues to contribute to their fullest potential."

Schena brings over 20 years of experience to the Tanger team, and extensive senior level experience functioning as a business partner in manufacturing, technology, services, leisure, hospitality, and entertainment. Recently, she oversaw 26 operational sites across 17 states and Canada with Merlin Entertainments.

"Tanger Outlets has proudly made its people the heartbeat of its business for 40 years, and I look forward to contributing to the company's commitment to making Tanger a first-choice destination, best-in-class customer experience, and employer of choice," said Ms. Schena.

For more information about Tanger Outlets, please visit www.tangeroutlets.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Hasenauer

KWT Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tangeroutlets.com

